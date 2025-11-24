Hot Five: Supercell's AI plans, Tim Sweeney at Unite 2025, and Resident Evil Survival Unit hits 1m installs

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Supercell's AI masterplan explained

Supercell AI lead Otto Söderlund spoke at RovioCon 2025 about how the company sees AI and its strategy for the tech.

He argued AI is "driving the biggest change since the industrial revolution" and that the games industry will be among the first to be heavily hit.

2) Resident Evil Survival Unit surpasses 1 million downloads in under three days

Aniplex and JoyCity’s Resident Evil Survival Unit surpassed one million downloads worldwide in its first three days.

The title reached the top of the App Store’s free charts in more than 15 regions including the UK, France, Germany and Japan.

3) Stash acquires Galleon to expand global DTC footprint in games

Stash has acquired Tel-Aviv-based Galleon to strengthen its direct-to-consumer efforts while growing its presence in EMEA and Israel.

After beginning inside SuperPlay as an embedded design partnership, Galleon is now a part of Stash Pay’s checkout system. SuperPlay is also among its first confirmed customers.

4) Torpor Games closes a minority seed investment round to develop its next flagship title

Torpor Games has closed a minority seed round to accelerate development of The Conformist, intended to become its next flagship.

Funds will also support the expansion of the Suzerain universe, including new game Project Fulcrum and DLC for Project Aperture and Project Vanguard.

5) Tim Sweeney at Unite 2025: Unity’s in-app purchase APIs coming to Unreal Engine devs

"You probably didn’t expect to see me here," said Epic Games CEO and founder Tim Sweeney as he appeared on stage at rival Unity’s Unite 2025 conference.

At the event, Sweeney discussed plans to bring Unity’s in-app purchase SDK to Unreal Engine developers, while Unity devs will be able to release their games directly inside Fortnite.