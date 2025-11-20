Resident Evil Survival Unit surpasses 1 million downloads in under three days

The title also hit number two among all free apps in the United States.

Players can redeem a special reward with the promo code “1M SURVIVORS.”

The title previously attracted over two million pre-registrations ahead of launch.

Publisher Aniplex has revealed that Resident Evil Survival Unit has surpassed one million downloads worldwide, less than three days after its launch on November 18th, 2025.

Developed by JoyCity, the title hit number one on the App Store’s top free charts in over 15 regions, including Japan, the UK, France, and Germany.

Moreover, Aniplex said it clinched the number two spot among all free apps in the US, sustaining strong global momentum since its release.

To mark the milestone, all players can redeem a special in-game reward using the promo code “1M SURVIVORS” through the official promo code redemption site.

Continuous success

This comes after the title surpassed two million pre-registrations ahead of launch.

Inspired by Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil Survival Unit is a mobile-first real-time strategy game that combines accessible gameplay with strategic elements.

The horror title lets players around the world compete and collaborate in a new survival-focused adventure.