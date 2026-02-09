Resident Evil Survival Unit launches across MENA with full Arabic language support

Players can switch the in-game language to Arabic through the settings menu.

Inspired by Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise, the game blends survival horror with real-time strategy.

The title places players in a parallel universe where they build bases, gather resources and fight monsters in a ruined city.

JoyCity’s Resident Evil Survival Unit has launched across the Middle East and North Africa to expand access for Arabic-speaking players.

The localisation update follows a wider global service expansion rolled out last week, which extended the game’s availability to 176 countries and regions worldwide, including several markets across the Middle East, North Africa and Asia.

The new mobile strategy title has now expanded into 17 additional MENA countries and features full Arabic language support worldwide.

Joycity said the expansion regions include Algeria, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Chad, Comoros, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Macau, Mauritania, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Taiwan, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

Gameplay elements

The title features iconic characters including Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield and Jill Valentine, letting players form cross-franchise teams across single-player missions.

