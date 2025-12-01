Resident Evil Survival Unit surpasses two million downloads in under two weeks

Players can redeem a special reward using the “2M SURVIVORS” promo code.

The title ranked number one on the App Store’s top free charts across more than 15 regions.

Resident Evil Survival Unit publisher Aniplex has revealed that the title has surpassed two million downloads worldwide, less than two weeks after its launch on November 18th, 2025.

Developed by JoyCity, the game hit number one on the App Store’s top free charts in over 15 regions, including Japan, the UK, France, and Germany and has continued to perform strongly across key markets since release.

To celebrate the milestone, players can claim a special in-game reward by entering the code “2M SURVIVORS” on the official Promo Code Redemption Site.

Post-launch success

The game's newest milestone comes after it surpassed one million downloads in three days. Before it launched, Resident Evil Survival Unit had over two million pre-registrations.

Based on Capcom’s Resident Evil series, Resident Evil Survival lets players around the world compete and collaborate in a new survival-focused adventure with mobile-friendly controls.