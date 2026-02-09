Resident Evil Survival Unit surpasses 5m downloads following global expansion

JoyCity says the strength of the Resident Evil IP continues to attract both long-time fans and strategy players.

The title topped US Google Play and Japan App Store charts shortly after launch, surpassing 2m downloads in under two weeks.

JoyCity is celebrating with login rewards and mission-based events to onboard new players.

Developer JoyCity's Resident Evil Survival Unit has surpassed five million downloads worldwide following its global expansion.

The company said the milestone was driven by strong performance in North America, Europe, and Japan, alongside its official launch in Korea and Taiwan, as its established IP attracts both existing fans and new players.

“We are delighted to present the fun and perfection that has been recognised in the global market to users in Korea and Taiwan,” said JoyCity head of strategic business division Park Jun-seung in a post.

“We will strive to make this a title that will be loved by strategy game fans for a long time through stable service and continuous updates.”

To celebrate, Joycity is running an event offering login rewards and mission-based in-game resources to help players get started.

Launch momentum

Resident Evil Survival Unit is a strategy game set in Capcom’s Resident Evil universe, combining classic survival horror themes with real-time strategic combat across multiple modes for deeper gameplay.

Since it launched in November 2025 in 151 countries, the title quickly topped US Google Play and Japan App Store charts, surpassing two million downloads in less than two weeks.

Joycity said it engaged local players ahead of launch through events like Taipei Game Show and plans to sustain momentum with stable services in Korea and Taiwan.

The developer continues to improve and update the game as it expands into more markets, including a Middle East rollout with Arabic language support.