Resident Evil Survival Unit surpasses 2m pre-registrations worldwide

Developed by JoyCity and published by Aniplex, the game offers a new strategic twist on the Resident Evil universe.

Designed specifically for mobile, it blends accessibility with deep real-time strategy gameplay.

Global launch is planned for later this year, with pre-registration now live on all major platforms.

Publisher Aniplex and developer JoyCity's Resident Evil Survival Unit has surpassed two million pre-registrations.

The total reflects combined pre-registrations from the App Store and Google Play across various regions. The upcoming mobile strategy title is open to users across Europe, Japan, Korea, North America, and other regions in Asia.

New offerings

In Resident Evil Survival Unit, players lead survivors in a collapsing city, building bases, gathering resources, and strategising to stay alive.

Inspired by Capcom’s Resident Evil series, the title combines mobile accessibility with real-time strategy, letting players worldwide compete in a new Resident Evil survival adventure.

