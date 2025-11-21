New release roundup: Resident Evil Survival Unit, Besiege, The Sims Labs: Life Together and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Resident Evil Survival Unit

A real-time strategy spinoff of Capcom’s biggest IP, Resident Evil Survival Unit delivers a survival adventure to mobile set in a parallel world.

Aniplex and JoyCity have co-developed the title with mobile in mind, featuring puzzle-based challenges and missions, base building, and battling in a fallen city. Familiar faces like Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield make appearances, but the story is an entirely new one.

Besiege

Building everything from battering rams to catapults and even flying contraptions, Paydigious’ Besiege is all about constructing the perfect weapons of war to take on any challenge.

What machines players make is all down to their own inventiveness. Going overboard with flamethrowers, helicopters and giant mechs is all fair game, whether the siege target is a whole castle or even just a windmill.

Spark: Puzzles for the Curious

Daily puzzle game Spark: Puzzles for the Curious comes courtesy of The Mind Company, adding an educational dose to each day.

Themes and puzzles span all sorts - sports, history, pop culture, geography, potatoes, Pokémon… And with no timers to be found, this puzzler is all knowledge, no stress.

PlatyGuard: Swarm Slayer

Out now on Android, PlatyGuard: Swarm Slayer is an action-packed roguelike from ChillyRoom featuring plenty of platforming and a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Players must find their perfect playstyle to survive in this sci-fi setting, mastering combos to defeat mutated foes as they explore a number of mysterious locales.

The Sims Labs: Life Together

Soft launched on iOS, The Sims Labs: Life Together is a spinoff of EA’s The Sims series where players can work in a café, explore a city full of daily quests, and hang out with friends.

Currently exclusive to Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden, players can also dress to impress in a range of tops, trousers, hats and more.

Hello Kitty and Friends World

Following a one-week soft launch in Turkey, Hello Kitty and Friends World has arrived on Google Play globally.

Now, fans worldwide can decorate homes, cook dishes, interact with Hello Kitty and company, and keep busy with 27 mini games. Developer TapTapTales has also confirmed holiday-themed content in the works, expected to launch with the game’s first update.

Hoora: Scroll & Play Fun Games

For those more inclined towards short bursts of varied entertainment, Hoora: Scroll & Play Fun Games is essentially TikTok for mobile games.

With over 200 mini experiences included, players can jump between arcade-style games with a simple swipe - exploring what’s trending or what’s most challenging. And, of course, they can up the stakes by competing with friends’ high scores.