Torpor Games closes a minority seed investment round to develop its next flagship title

Berlin-based studio Torpor Games has closed a minority seed investment round to accelerate development of its next flagship title, The Conformist.

The developer said the funds will also support the expansion of the Suzerain Universe, including new Project Aperture and Project Vanguard DLCs along with Project Fulcrum, a new standalone game in the same universe.

Torpor Games remains fully in control of day-to-day operations, with no changes to its leadership.

Founded in 2019, Torpor Games has grown its RPG title Suzerain into a cross-platform success and continues to evolve the game with new content.

Continuous growth

Krafton, 1Up Ventures, and Sisu Game Ventures led the round with legal guidance from Igor Rudolph of Brehm v. Moers and Norton Rose.

“Our excitement is high, the path ahead is before us, and the team is ready," said Torpor Games co-founder and managing director Ata Sergey Nowak. “We are setting out to spread the Torpor message to gamers everywhere and to the wider world.

“Our new partners believe very strongly in our vision to build a multi-game and multimedia IP with craftsmanship, innovative creativity, and contemplative social impact at its core.

“This investment provides us with the capacity to deliver larger and more ambitious political experiences while retaining the creative and operational independence that define our studio."