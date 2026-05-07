Astrocade raises $56m to expand AI-powered games creation platform

Astrocade is betting that generative AI can remove barriers to game creation.

The startup plans to expand its creator tools and community investment following the raise.

Astrocade has raised $56 million to expand its AI-powered interactive entertainment platform and grow its team.

The company will also use the funds to improve creator tools and deepen investment in its creator community, which it claims has attracted more than 20m users within eight months of launch.

The $56m in funding includes sums raised from Series A and Series B rounds. The Series A was led by Sea Limited and the Series B by Sequoia Capital.

Other investors in Astrocade include Google’s AI Futures Fund, Nvidia, LG Technology Ventures, Dentsu Ventures, Conviction Embed, Chaac Ventures and Rogue VC.

“Sharing fun with the world"

Astrocade allows users to create playable games and interactive experiences using generative AI, claiming to remove many of the technical and financial barriers traditionally associated with game development.

Founded by brothers Amir and Ali Sadeghian, Astrocade has styled itself as a new form of entertainment platform built around AI-assisted creation and user-generated play. Many of its top creators are said to come from outside the traditional games industry, with some earning thousands of dollars monthly despite having no coding experience.

“Our mission is simple: share fun with the world," said Astrocade.

“When there's always something new to play, people come back and tell everyone they know. Now, with that trajectory accelerating, we're moving fast to expand our team and deepen our investment in the community, fueling it."