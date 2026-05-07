Griffin Gaming Partners launches $100m indie games fund

New fund avoids traditional equity model with a revenue-sharing partnership.

The fund also eyes transmedia opportunities.

Griffin Gaming Partners has launched a new $100 million fund aimed at supporting indie game developers through project-based financing rather than equity investment.

Called the Special Opportunities Fund, the initiative offers funding in exchange for a share of a game’s revenue, a model Griffin says is designed for smaller studios that may not want or be structured for equity deals.

The company said the fund has already invested in 15 projects, including nine announced titles and six unannounced games.

The portfolio includes games such as Menace, Darkwood 2 and Kinstrife. Several projects are being published by Hooded Horse, whose CEO Tim Bender also serves as managing director of the fund.

Developer support

The firm also pointed to the transmedia potential of indie games, with advisors attached to the fund including film producer Dylan Clark and entertainment licensing executive Russell Binder.

Griffin currently manages $1.5 billion in assets and recently acquired Playdigious, which specialises in mobile adaptations of premium PC indie titles.

"Indie games represent one of the fastest-growing segments of the interactive entertainment market today," said Griffin managing director and co-founder Nick Tuosto.

"We know developers want a flexible, transparent financing solution, and we're excited to support their ambitions through the dedicated Special Opportunities Fund.

“Griffin has been honing its strategy since its formation, and we are proud to bring this new initiative to market with an investment team we believe is uniquely positioned to help exceptional developers realise their full potential."

You can find investment opportunities at one of our many global Pocket Gamer Connects events. We're heading to PGC Summit Malmo on May 27th and 28th, followed by PGC Barcelona on June 15th and 16th.