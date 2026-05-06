EasyWin closes second seed funding round at $20m valuation

Startup reports 25% month-over-month growth in user spending.

Founder Ivan Leshkevich says AI tools are central to the company’s strategy.

Company secures PayPal approval and GLI certification for its platform.

US-based real-money gaming startup EasyWin has closed its second seed funding round at a $20 million valuation, with backing from a private investor from the European Union.

The latest raise follows the company’s first seed round in December 2025, which closed at a $15.5m valuation and included investment from Velo Partners, Vladimir Nikolsky and several angel investors.

EasyWin claimed it has recorded 25% month-over-month growth in user spending since launching in 2025, alongside a 4.9 average user rating.

The company also confirmed it has secured PayPal approval for its merchant category code and fully integrated its payments stack with global providers.

Long-term focus

Founded by former Mamboo Entertainment executive Ivan Leshkevich, EasyWin develops skill-based puzzle games with real-money tournaments.

The company currently operates with a team of eight people and says it has expanded its platform into 12 countries.

Moreover, the company said it has also received GLI certification from an independent testing agency, which it said confirms compliance with US regulations covering skill-based gaming products.

“In the long term, we aim to become a leading global skill-based gaming platform,” said EasyWin founder Ivan Leshkevich. “To achieve this, we focus on a strong product USP and new AI-based dev tools.”