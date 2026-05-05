Turkish mobile studio Mindtail raises $2m for AI-driven puzzle games

Founders previously worked on Royal Match and Candy Crush Soda.

Mindtail focuses on hybrid casual puzzle games with an AI-native production model.

CEO says AI pipelines can cut production cycles from months to weeks.

Türkiye-based mobile game studio Mindtail has raised $2 million in a pre-seed investment round to grow and expand its development team.

As reported by Mobidictum, Mindtail was founded by R. Tamer Özgen, Umut Yıldız, Sarper Karabağ, and Doğuşcan Öztürk with a focus on developing hybrid casual puzzle games using what it describes as an AI-native production model.

The founding team previously worked on multiple mobile titles including Royal Match, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Lily’s Garden, and the Braindom series, with experience across companies such as Dream Games, King and Tactile Games.

Building together

The studio said it plans to triple its team size in the short term, while its first game announcement is expected soon. APY Ventures led the round, with participation from Inveo Ventures and Ak Portföy GSYF.

“This investment round is the moment where the experience we have built as a founding team - both together and individually over the years - materialises," said Mindtail co-founder and CEO R. Tamer Özgen.

“By combining what we’ve learned from products reaching hundreds of millions of players with an AI-native production model, we aim to set a new standard in the hybrid casual puzzle category.

“We have created a meaningful option pool for colleagues joining us from all areas of game production. One of our top priorities as a team is to ensure founder-employee alignment from day one.”