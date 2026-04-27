Soloband Games raises Series A led by Zubr Capital to scale flagship title

Investment targets content expansion, retention and monetisation improvements.

Studio positions itself within a fast-growing Merge 2 segment.

Team draws experience from Playrix and Melsoft to support scaling.

Soloband Games has raised an undisclosed series A investment to scale its flagship title and expand internationally.

The Cyprus-based studio said it will use the funding to expand in-game content, improve monetisation and retention, and strengthen user acquisition as it targets broader global audiences.

The 25-person team is best known for casual puzzle title World Tour Merge and includes talent from studios such as Playrix and Melsoft Games, combining experience in live operations, game design and scaling.

Scaling a growing segment

Soloband said the investment comes as the global mobile in-app market is projected to approach $100 billion by 2028, with the Merge 2 category continuing to gain traction across downloads and revenue.

Moreover, the studio claims it has already recorded over 1 million downloads alongside early signs of revenue growth. Zubr Capital led the round.

“Since 2024, we have been focused on building products that, on one hand, feel modern and meet the highest industry standards," said Soloband Games CEO Aleksandr Kislitsyn.

“On the other hand, we strive to create games that reflect our own experience and perspective - with an intuitive, comfortable, and familiar design that makes players feel at home and keeps them coming back.

“This marks a pivotal moment for our product and the people behind it, as the investment will enable Soloband Games to scale World Tour Merge further, expand in-game content, and enhance its monetisation and retention strategies.”