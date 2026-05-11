Grand Games raises $70m Series B to scale hybridcasual games

The Istanbul-based studio now operates five autonomous game teams.

Magic Sort and Block Out recently topped the US iOS download charts.

Grand Games has surpassed 50m downloads worldwide.

Türkiye-based mobile startup Grand Games has raised a $70 million Series B funding round to expand its hybridcasual games business and accelerate global growth.

The investment brings Grand Games’ total funding to $103m, with the company’s valuation reportedly increasing nearly sixfold since its previous funding round just over a year ago.

The Istanbul studio said it will use the funds to accelerate marketing efforts, allowing the team to scale its existing games and also to support a pipeline of upcoming releases.

The round was led by Balderton Capital with participation from existing investors Bek Ventures and Laton Ventures alongside mobile gaming entrepreneur Mert Gür as an angel investor.

Continuous growth

Founded in 2024, Grand Games focuses on hybridcasual puzzle games designed for short, daily play sessions. The developer operates five autonomous internal studios supported by a team of around 75 employees.

The company's titles Magic Sort and Block Out recently topped the US iOS download charts, the company said.

“We started Grand to build the kind of company we believed could unlock the full potential of great talent," said Grand Games CEO and co-founder Bekir Batuhan Çelebi .

“Türkiye has produced some of the best mobile gaming talent in the world, and we wanted to create an environment where that talent has real ownership over decisions, product direction, and outcomes.

“At Grand, the people building the games are at the centre of everything we do, with the founding team supporting them when needed. Our mission from day one has been to set a new standard not just for the games themselves, but for how a gaming company operates.”