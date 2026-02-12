Hogo Games lands fresh investment at a $10m valuation to scale its production pipeline

Nokta Games led the latest funding round, with prior backing from Red Axe Games.

The studio is currently developing five PC titles while expanding its mobile portfolio.

Hogo says the investment will be used to improve game quality and strengthen internal capabilities.

Türkiye-based Hogo Games has secured investment to expand its team and production pipeline at a $10 million valuation.

As reported by Mobidictum, the developer said it will also use the funds to improve the quality of its games and accelerate production on upcoming titles.

Founded in 2022, Hogo Games is a 13-person studio developing PC and mobile simulation titles, including Business Simulator 2026, Cinema Simulator 2025 and Rock Star Life Simulator.

Continuous growth

Nokta Games led the round. Hogo has also previously received backing from Red Axe Games. The company is currently developing five PC titles and is actively working to expand its mobile offerings.

“Following the investment from a successful company like Red Axe Games last year, we see the decision of another successful company, like Nokta Games, to join us on our journey, trusting in our dreams, plans, and skills, not just as financial support but as an endorsement," said Hogo Games founder and CEO Ahmet Çetinli.

“We will use the financial support we have received to expand our team, our team’s capabilities, and our production line, just as we have done up to now.”