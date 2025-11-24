SuperGears Games raises $2.1m to power its next growth phase

The studio pushes toward premium mobile racing with “next-gen” visuals and audio.

Second funding round builds on its $1.5m pre-seed raise in 2023.

New investment strengthens plans to develop multiple racing titles.

Mobile game studio SuperGears has closed a $2.1 million seed round to accelerate its next phase of growth.

SuperGears said it will use the funds to build on the global success of Racing Kingdom: King of Drag, develop new titles within its racing universe, and grow the brand into a shared passion for millions of players worldwide.

This is SuperGears’ second raise after securing $1.5m in pre-seefud nding in 2023. Its debut title, Racing Kingdom: King of Drag, launched globally in June 2025 and has since amassed 1.6m players.

Building a universe

Founded in 2022, SuperGears is currently developing a mobile racing universe under the Racing Kingdom brand to unite major racing genres with “next-gen" visuals and realistic audio to deliver a “premium mobile racing experience".

The round was led by Hedef Portföy in Turkey, with participation from APY Ventures and Krafton. Existing investors include The TMRW Foundation, ACK Ventures, Yıldız Tekno GSYO, İbrahim Akman, and Emre Yıldız.

“At SuperGears, our vision goes beyond creating a single game; we’re building our own racing universe," said SuperGears Games CEO and co-founder Yasin Demirden.

“This investment is a strong reflection of the trust placed in that vision. With the continued support of our distinguished investors, we are determined to take Racing Kingdom to the next level on the world stage.”