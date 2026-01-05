Fast-growing hybridcasual puzzle game Pixel Flow nets seven-figure investment

Pixel Flow is said to have reached seven-figures in daily revenue three months after launch.

Title was created by Istanbul-based Kübra Gundogan and Emre Çelik.

"In my view, this is one of the biggest success stories to come out of our country in recent years" - Akin Babayigit

Hybridcasual puzzle game Pixel Flow has secured a seed investment round following rapid growth of the mobile title.

The funding round was joined by Arcadia Gaming Partners’s Akin Babayigit and early stage fund e2vc. The investment was not disclosed but PocketGamer.biz understands the seed round amounts to a few million dollars.

Pixel Flow was created by Istanbul-based Kübra Gundogan and Emre Çelik. The team claims that three months after launch, the game has reached seven-figures in daily revenue.

Following the investment, the team has already invested in scaling the title.

The game is based around a conveyor belt of pigs that shoot coloured balls onto pixel cubes in the centre. When the pigs shoot the same colour, the cubes disappear, with the goal to remove them all.

"Strong metrics"

“Pixel Flow is the result of our long-standing passion for building original game mechanics,” said co-founder and CEO Kübra Gundogan.

“The game’s reception comes down to how deeply we analyze player experiences - and the strong insights we draw from that work. For us, Pixel Flow isn’t just a new game; it represents a completely new core mechanic and a new definition of fun.

“This is also the first step in a new journey for our team. We aim to take Pixel Flow much further, expand this approach through new titles, and create a lasting impact on the industry in the years ahead.”

Babayigit commented: “Right now, everyone in the games industry is talking about Pixel Flow. In my view, this is one of the biggest success stories to come out of our country in recent years.

“The attention it’s receiving isn’t only because it has some of the strongest metrics I’ve ever seen - it’s also because Kübra and Emre created a genuinely innovative mechanic and went on to conquer the market with it.

“In a category that often advances through iteration rather than true innovation, it’s incredibly exciting to see Pixel Flow’s success. I’m confident its trajectory will accelerate even further in the days ahead.”