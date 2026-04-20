Smash Games secures $2m UA financing to scale Animal Suika

Non-dilutive financing allows the studio to grow without giving up equity.

Animal Suika’s early traction drives aggressive UA push.

PvX Partners expands its footprint in mobile game UA financing.

Smash Games reports $1.5m+ run rate with KPIs outperforming benchmarks

Smash Games has secured $2 million in user acquisition financing as the studio looks to accelerate growth for its breakout title Animal Suika.

The hybridcasual developer said the funding will be used to expand its user base and capitalise on Animal Suika's early traction.

The drop merge title's "explosive" growth since launch has prompted the studio to double down on marketing.

Continuous growth

Founded in 2025, Smash Games is focused on building AI-native hybridcasual titles. The developer claims it has already reached a yearly revenue run rate above $1.5m.

PvX Partners led the round as it continues to offer UA funding specifically designed for mobile games studios.

“The availability of this financing at our early stage adds dimension to Smash Games' growth plans and allows us to more aggressively double down on the popularity of Animal Suika,” said Smash Games CEO and co-founder Ben Eshel.

“PvX fills a real gap in the games industry, giving developers the ability to retain creative control while accessing capital to scale user acquisition at key growth moments.”

He added on LinkedIn that Smash Games spent four months "building in silence". The company has now come out of stealth with Eshel joined by Nimrod Harel as co-founder.