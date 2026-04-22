Firstpoint VC launches $58m fund to back AI-driven gaming startups in emerging markets

AI-native product development and growth sit at the core of Firstpoint’s investment thesis.

Firstpoint will focus on early-stage founders building globally scalable companies from underserved regions.

Firstpoint VC has launched with a €50 million ($58.7m) fund targeting AI-driven gaming and entertainment startups across emerging markets.

The fund will invest across gaming, interactive media and adjacent sectors such as consumer apps, sports and music tech. It targets startups in Türkiye, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia and Central Asia.

The firm is led by Burak Yılmaz and Mike Fischer, bringing more than three decades of combined experience across companies such as Square Enix, Epic Games, Amazon, Bandai Namco, SEGA and Microsoft.

Emerging market focus

Firstpoint’s thesis builds on the rapid rise of Türkiye’s games ecosystem, which produced unicorns such as Peak Games and Dream Games with relatively limited capital.

The firm believes similar conditions are forming in markets like Poland and Vietnam, where talent density and global reach are increasing.

“AI is opening a new chapter for gaming and entertainment," said Firstpoint general partner Mike Fischer. “In this next phase, the companies that stand out will not be those that use AI simply as a tool, but those that place it at the centre of product development, growth, and user reach.

“One of Firstpoint’s greatest strengths is its ability to combine that category focus with a strong regional network across Türkiye and other high-potential markets in Europe and Asia."

Co-partner Burak Yılmaz commented: “By bringing together our team’s regional investment experience, deep operating knowledge across global gaming companies, and a broad partner network spanning the region, we aim to support the next generation of standout companies from the earliest stage.”

Discover investment opportunities at our Pocket Gamer Connects events, including PGC Summit Malmö on May 27th to 28th and PGC Barcelona on June 15th to 16th.