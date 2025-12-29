AI-powered game creation platform GameByte raises $1m

Company claims to be building a platform that can create playable games and ads from text prompts.

The investment round was led by Webrazzi GSYF.

AI-powered game creation platform GameByte has raised $1 million in a pre-seed funding round at a $10m valuation.

The Istanbul-based company said it wants to make development more accessible and aims to use the investment to expand globally and scale its platform.

GameByte’s tools let mobile developers build playable games and ads through text prompts, which it claims to generate games from.

The funding round was led by Webrazzi GSYF.

Text-to-game

“We are scaling GameByte as a platform that makes game creation as easy as writing a prompt and accessible to everyone,” read a statement.

“We will use this investment to further develop our system and open GameByte to anyone around the world who wants to build games.”