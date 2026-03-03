Istanbul-based Vento Games secures $4m to scale family-friendly mobile puzzle portfolio

The round was co-led by Makers Fund and Arcadia Gaming Partners.

Founded in June 2024, the studio was set up by former Peak Games, Fugo and Zynga executives.

The team previously worked on global hits including Words of Wonders and Okey Plus.

Istanbul-based Vento Games has raised $4 million in a seed funding round to expand its portfolio of family-friendly mobile puzzle titles.

Vento said the funding will also accelerate production of its brain-building puzzle portfolio, including new IP Blossom Word Search, a flower-themed word puzzle title now live on Google Play and the App Store.

Founded in June 2024 by former executives from Peak Games, Fugo and Zynga, the studio is led by CEO Mustafa Dağlı, CTO Onur Aydınay, development lead Emir Bilgin and art director Murat Turan.

The team brings experience from globally scaled hits, including Words of Wonders, Words of Wonders Search and Okey Plus, as well as hidden object puzzle projects that reached millions of downloads.

A new approach

Vento said its competitive edge lies in its ability to produce quickly, guided by a strong data-driven approach and a focus on building games for international audiences.

The studio also integrates the latest technologies into its development pipeline to improve efficiency and maintain high production quality. The Makers Fund and Arcadia Gaming Partners co-led the round.

“We are focused on creating long-lasting, innovative puzzle games that are both mentally stimulating and that spark joy in players of all ages and skill levels,” said Vento Games CEO and co-founder Mustafa Dağlı.

“We believe great games come from a deep understanding of what makes players come back every day. Our approach is centred around identifying core fun loops early, iterating rapidly and combining creative intuition with rigorous data-driven decision making.

“We are excited to have the support of world-class investors, Makers Fund and Arcadia, to accelerate scaling our first game, expanding our portfolio and adding top talent to our team.”