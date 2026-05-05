Chance Studios raises $3.2M for trading card collectibles platform

TCG startup targets collectors with all-in-one superapp.

Makers Fund and Hashed co-led the investment round.

Chance aims to blend collecting, trading, and community features.

Chance Studios has raised $3.2 million to expand its app designed for trading card game collectors.

The company said it will use the funds to expand its platform and develop additional products and features for users.

Chance Studios was founded by Jun Park and Arvin Dabiri, with the aim of merging collecting, trading, and community features into a single app for TCG enthusiasts.

The studio claimed its open beta exceeded expectations within two weeks of launch, including recording more than $100,000 in trading volume in a single day.

Closing a gap

The funding round was co-led by Makers Fund and Hashed, with participation from Arbitrum Gaming Ventures, Gam3Girl Ventures, and Digital Elm.

The startup said its platform focuses on instant liquidity, transparent transactions, and social features such as group chats and shared community experiences.

“After interviewing more than 200 content creators, institutional players, families, collectors, and streamers, many of whom are close friends, we saw a clear and urgent gap in the market,” said Chance Studios CEO Jun Park.

“Collectors need more than a marketplace. They need a home where collecting leads to connecting. And that’s exactly what Chance is building.”