Metasports Interactive secures $20m non-dilutive user acquisition funding

Hitwicket reaches over 18m players across 109 countries.

Studio targets up to 8x growth over the next 18 months.

Deal includes tech integration to optimise in-game revenue and LTV.

Metasports Interactive has secured $20 million in user acquisition funding from Metica to scale its flagship cricket title Hitwicket globally.

The non-dilutive funding will be deployed primarily towards marketing and user acquisition, supporting the company’s next phase of international expansion.

The deal also includes a technology partnership, with Metica integrating its proprietary platform to optimise in-game revenue and improve lifetime value.

Scaling through UA funding

Founded by Kashyap Reddy and Keerti Singh, Metasports has built a player base of over 18m users across 109 countries since launching Hitwicket in 2020.

The company now targets up to 8x growth over the next 18 months, driven by increased marketing spend, AI-led targeting and continued product development.

UA funding, which ties capital deployment to performance metrics, is gaining traction as an alternative to traditional equity financing, particularly in mobile games, where acquisition costs remain high.

“With Hitwicket, our vision is to reach over a billion cricket fans globally and build a truly world-class gaming business from India," said Metasports Interactive CEO and co-founder Kashyap Reddy. “This partnership with Metica gives us the capital and the tools to move faster in international markets without diluting ownership.

“We’re proud to be among the first Indian gaming companies to access this kind of structured UA funding, and we see it as a model that can unlock real scale for studios with strong fundamentals.”