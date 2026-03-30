Metasports appoints head of marketing to scale Hitwicket globally

Metasports is positioning Hitwicket as a globally competitive sports title as it looks to move beyond its home market in India.

The move underscores a broader push by mobile sports studios to invest in structured growth and retention systems ahead of global launches.

Mobile-first competitive sports gaming company Metasports has appointed Manoj Kadarla as head of marketing to expand the reach of its flagship cricket strategy game Hitwicket beyond India.

In his new role, Kadarla will oversee marketing across Metasports’ current and upcoming portfolio, leading user acquisition, brand development, partnerships and social strategy.

He is also expected to work closely with product, design, data and growth teams to establish a scalable marketing infrastructure capable of supporting international growth.

Kadarla brings more than a decade of experience in consumer internet and gaming platforms. He previously spent eight years at fantasy sports platform Dream11, where he was part of the core growth team during the company’s rapid expansion.

Global expansion

Founded in 2020, Metasports is best known for Hitwicket, a multiplayer cricket strategy title launched in the same year. The company said the appointment reflects its ambition to position itself as a globally relevant sports gaming brand built in India.

“Metasports is building a differentiated gaming company at the intersection of strategy, sport, and community," said Kadarla.

“Hitwicket’s depth-led approach to cricket stands out in the category, and I am excited to work with the team to scale Metasports in India and globally through disciplined and long-term marketing.”

Metasports CEO and co-founder Kashyap Reddy commented: “Manoj brings deep experience in building and scaling consumer platforms, along with a strong understanding of the sports gaming ecosystem.

“As we sharpen our focus on global markets, his leadership will be key to building a high-performance marketing engine and positioning Metasports as a differentiated, globally relevant sports gaming brand.”