AviaGames establishes new subsidiary in Germany as part of global expansion strategy

AviaGames has launched a new subsidiary in Germany as part of its global expansion strategy.

The company cited Hamburg’s status as a major European games hub and backing from the German Games Industry Association as key factors in choosing the city.

As part of its expansion plans, AviaGames has also appointed industry veteran Michelle Zou to lead European market growth and investment initiatives.

Zou brings deep leadership experience in the European games market, having previously been named a top female manager in Germany’s games industry during her tenure as CEO of Bigpoint.

AviaGames is particularly known for its skill-based casual mobile games and strong appeal among female audiences in North America, Europe and beyond.

“Germany is not only one of the largest gaming markets in Europe but also a hub for innovation and collaboration,” said AviaGames founder and CEO Vickie Chen.

“We are thrilled to establish our European base in Hamburg, and look forward to bringing more of our high-quality games to local players. With Michelle Zou’s leadership, we are confident in our ability to expand meaningfully and create strong partnerships across the region.”

Michelle Zou also commented: “Hamburg will be the cornerstone of AviaGames’ expansion in Europe. “I look forward to working with local partners to deliver more exciting experiences for players while contributing to the long-term growth of the European gaming industry.”

