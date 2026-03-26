AviaGames opens Global Trust Centre in Singapore to boost real-money game security

Former Amazon Web Services security leader Dr Jan Wang will oversee the centre’s operations and compliance strategy.

AviaGames aims to unify data protection rules across jurisdictions to better safeguard player data and financial transactions.

The company is recruiting cybersecurity talent in Singapore to support the Trust Centre’s long-term operations.

Mobile game company AviaGames has opened a new Global Trust Centre in Singapore to strengthen cybersecurity and data protection across its portfolio of real-money games.

The company said the facility will serve as a central hub for managing global security standards and regulatory compliance as its player base continues to expand across multiple markets.

Moreover, the Global Trust Centre will be led by Chief Information Security Officer Dr Jan Wang, who previously held security leadership roles at Amazon Web Services.

AviaGames said its experience working within highly regulated environments will support the company’s ability to navigate complex international compliance requirements while maintaining reliable gameplay and payment systems.

Security expansion

According to the company, the new centre is designed to unify data protection standards across jurisdictions and strengthen safeguards around player data, transactions and digital assets.

Furthermore, AviaGames said it is actively recruiting local talent in Singapore to support the Trust Centre’s operations.

“Singapore serves as a strategic crossroads for global regulatory excellence,” said AviaGames CEO Vickie Chen. “We are confident in Dr Jan Wang’s leadership as we take this major step in our global expansion and our efforts to ensure secure and trustworthy gaming experience to our players.”

Dr Jan Wang commented: “We are pioneering the future of fully agentic cybersecurity and data compliance through our Global Trust Centre.

“AviaGames can navigate complex global regulations with speed and precision to build an automated, agile infrastructure that minimises operational disruptions and I look forward to working with local partners to strengthen player trust.”