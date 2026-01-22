Aviagames raises over $136,000 through Wonderland Wishes charity campaign

The five-week initiative supported foster youth in partnership with US-based nonprofit Foster Love.

The campaign ran inside Solitaire Clash and concluded with an in-person celebration in Los Angeles.

More than 691m Wish Stars were collected during the campaign, driving the final donation total.

Mobile game developer Aviagames has raised over $136,000 through its Wonderland Wishes in-game charity campaign.

The five-week campaign was designed to support foster youth and US-based non-profit Foster Love. It was hosted within Avia’s mobile title, Solitaire Clash and concluded last Friday with an in-person celebration in Los Angeles.

The event brought together Avia players, Foster Love scholars and content creators to mark the campaign’s impact during the holiday season.

As part of Wonderland Wishes, players collected “Wish Stars” by winning matches in Solitaire Clash. For every 100 Wish Stars earned, Avia pledged to donate $0.02 to Foster Love, with proceeds going toward toys, care kits, bicycles and educational support for children in foster care.

Growth momentum

Over the course of the campaign, players collectively amassed more than 691 million Wish Stars, helping drive the final donation total.

Founded in 2017, Aviagames focuses on building competitive mobile titles supported by an algorithm designed to ensure fair play. The company gained additional momentum in 2020 after securing funding from Makers Fund and Galaxy Digital.

Avia’s flagship platform, Pocket7Games, brings together multiple game categories under a single membership and wallet system and has since risen in the mobile space.

We interviewed Avia Games founder and CEO Vickie Chen last year to discuss its charity initiatives and its ninth anniversary.