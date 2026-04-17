New release roundup: Jetpack Joyride Racing, Mongil: Star Dive, Chill with You: Lo-Fi Story, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Jetpack Joyride Racing

Halfbrick Studios’ Jetpack Joyride IP is changing gear with a racing-based spinoff aptly named Jetpack Joyride Racing.

After a five-month delay, players can finally zoom out from the starting line and take on 3D tracks in an array of vehicles, competing with other racers through iconic locations like Legitimate Research and Minertaur Labyrinth.

A built-in Discord voice chat feature allows players to connect in-game, with up to six racers aiming for victory at any one time.

Chill with You: Lo-Fi Story

After the explosion in popularity of lo-fi study music in the internet age, it was inevitable someone would turn this into a game. Nestopi’s sound-based Chill with You: Lo-Fi Story sees players manage a to-do list, set custom lo-fi melodies and get to work alongside Satone.

Players can interact with her in ranging sceneries that change with her mood. And, if workers need a break from the music, the option is available to switch from lo-fi beats to nature sounds: wind, rain and other elements included.

Mongil: Star Dive

Netmarble’s new monster tamer Mongil: Star Dive is now live with creatures to catch, bosses to battle, missions to complete and action RPG gameplay to master.

This title is a reimaging of 2013 monster tamer Mongil: Star Dive, sharing its name with the original but this time built in Unreal Engine 5. It features vibrant visuals, cinematic storytelling scenes, a three-character tag system and gacha mechanics, with popular sword-wielding maid Esther returning as the first summoning focus.

Unloading+

Unloading on Apple Arcade, zen puzzler Unloading+ is all about emptying boxes and tidily arranging their contents.

Developed by Witch Beam, this title is part decorator but is also a subtle storyteller, revealing insights into the owner’s life as her possessions are unboxed in each room.

Yahoo Mini Crossword

Yahoo Games’ comeback is ramping up with new releases. After last week’s Yahoo Solitaire Roadtrip, new release Yahoo Mini Crossword comes with bitesized challenges geared towards daily play.

Licensed from Puzzmo, the game builds on the traditional crossword formula with a scoring system rewarding accuracy and speed. Players can earn ‘plonks’ by solving clues in one attempt.

Bonjour Boutique

BasicGames’ Bonjour Boutique is available now on iOS and Android, tasking players with crafting outfits tailored to customers’ requests.

The more money earned, the more investment can go back into the shop - leading to upgrades in shop layouts, clothing capabilities and the workforce. Who to hire and how to deploy them also matters as the shop gets more popular, leaning into management skills in this otherwise cosy title.

Dorsal Shores

Crew management simulator Dorsal Shores is all about recruiting crew members and watching them flourish from a jack-of-all-trades into a master of something specialised, helping society flourish on a fin-shaped island.

Also, those recruits are animals - cats, dogs, otters and more. Developer Girthy Garden Games lets players compare stats with friends like how many fish they’ve caught or how many successful missions they’ve been on.

Mahjong Rumble

Solitaire Clash maker AviaGames has launched its latest skills-based mobile game, Mahjong Rumble.

Real-cash competitions, seasonal events, tournaments and more can be found within, as players take on fast-paced mahjong matches inspired by the Chinese tabletop game.