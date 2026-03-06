New release roundup: Stoneage Idle Adventure, Hatch Dragons, Angry Birds Friends, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Stoneage Idle Adventure

Netmarble’s newest mobile game is another entry in the Stoneage IP, packed with dino pets to collect and large-scale battles to overcome.

Pet capturing and mounting have been simplified for mobile play, but that won't stop gamers assembling to 18 in any one battle - including returning fan favourites Mogaros, Veldor and Yangidon.

Whether it’s raids, ranked competitions or the cooperative Mecha Pets Hunt, there’s plenty of choice in how to hang with these monstrous pets.

Hatch Dragons

There are hundreds of cartoony dragons to collect in Runaway Play’s Hatch Dragons, drawing inspiration from everything from cats to bluebells.

This peaceful title tasks players with hatching and raising the dragons, filling out their collection, combining elements and planting all sorts of enchanted decorations. To celebrate International Women’s Day, the women of the Hatch Dragons team have also introduced a time-limited dragon species, available now.

Angry Birds Friends

While Angry Birds Friends was already available to download on mobile, Rovio has now expanded the bird-slinger to web browsers, complete with an upgraded gameplay experience and exclusive rewards.

Rovio is pitching this new version as "the premier hub for player value", with the best in-game incentives and deals. Of course, there are plenty of green piggies to take down with accurate slingshot moves too.

Oceanhorn 3: Legend of the Shadow Sea

Cornfox & Bros' new RPG entry, Oceanhorn 3: Legend of the Shadow Sea, has launched on Apple Arcade.

Set nearly a thousand years after Oceanhorn 2: Knight of the Lost Realm, players will sail the Shadow Sea in search of a long-lost god while battling giant titans and uncovering secrets.

The game is said to have more than 20 hours of main story content alongside optional side adventures where players will encounter new allies and familiar faces.

Star Sailor

Gacha game Star Sailor is a turn-based RPG set in a fairytale world.

Aiming for a fantasy anime aesthetic, this Com2uS title sends players on a journey to find legendary heirlooms and restore the Human Kingdom, overcoming monsters and anomalies along the way. It’s currently available in the US and Indonesia.

The Cozy Florist

Indie studio RiftSky Games has launched The Cozy Florist globally, bringing garden management to iOS and Android users everywhere.

At the intersection of shop management, gardening and banditry, players can not only grow their own garden but steal flowers from others - sneaking into friends’ settlements for the odd rose or two. Those keeping on the straight and narrow can prioritise fulfilling orders from townsfolk and get their floral business booming.