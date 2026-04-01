Nodwin Gaming appoints chief strategy and investments officer ahead of potential IPO

New appointment Sidharth Kedia previously led the company as CEO from 2019 to 2023, overseeing an increase in revenue and raising more than $50m.

Nodwin’s valuation grew from about $19.4m after Nazara’s 2018 investment to $350m following a Sony-led funding round in 2023.

Leadership changes come as Nodwin strengthens governance and institutional readiness ahead of potential IPO plans.

India-based esports firm Nodwin Gaming has appointed Sidharth Kedia (pictured main, left) as chief strategy and investments officer as the company prepares for its next phase of growth and a potential public listing.

In his new role, Kedia will lead corporate strategy, fundraising and mergers and acquisitions as Nodwin expands its global portfolio.

The company said his mandate includes identifying inorganic growth opportunities and strengthening its investment strategy as it scales an IP-led business spanning esports, content, live experiences and creator ecosystems.

Kedia previously served as CEO of the company from 2019 to 2023, overseeing a tenfold increase in revenue and helping secure more than $50 million in funding.

During that period, the company’s valuation grew from approximately ₹140 crores ($15m) following investment from Nazara in 2018 to $350m pre-money after a funding round led by Sony Group Corporation in 2023.

Pre-IPO positioning

The appointment comes as Nodwin continues to build institutional capacity ahead of potential capital market activity.

The company reported revenue of ₹530.3 crores ($56.7m) in the first three quarters of FY26, surpassing its full-year FY25 revenue of ₹524 crores ($56m) while remaining EBITDA positive.

“It feels great to be back at Nodwin at such an important point in its journey," said Kedia. “Having seen the company grow over the years, it’s clear how strong the foundation is today and how much opportunity lies ahead.

“Nodwin is entering a phase where focused strategy, thoughtful capital allocation, and strong execution will unlock its true value potential. I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on this momentum and take Nodwin into its next stage of growth.”

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee commented: “Sidharth has played a pivotal role in shaping Nodwin's journey, and his return back to the Nodwin Family comes at an important stage as we continue to scale the business globally and look at a potential listing.

He added: “As we expand our IP portfolio, enter new markets, and advance our capital plans, his leadership will be instrumental in driving long-term value creation for the company.”