Spill Games raises $3.1m seed round to scale systems-driven mobile games studio

Three titles already achieving positive unit economics.

Targeting five to ten profitable games instead of one breakout hit.

The $3.1m funding will scale the portfolio and internal tech stack.

Bengaluru-based studio Spill Games has raised $3.1 million in seed funding to scale its systems-led approach to building mobile games.

The developer said it will use the capital to expand its game portfolio, deepen its internal technology stack, and grow the team selectively as it moves from early experimentation to commercial validation.

Over the next 18 months, Spill plans to test more than 20 prototypes, targeting a portfolio of five to ten profitable titles while expanding beyond ad-led monetisation into hybrid-casual and in-app purchase models.

For now, the studio operates five live casual and puzzle titles, including Cozy Finds, Sticker by Number, and Zen Math Crossword. It claims three have already reached positive unit economics.

A different approach

Spill was founded in 2024 by former PlaySimple operators Om Misra, Tapan Ranjan, and Harsh Garg. The round was led by Centre Court Capital and PeerCapital.

“In mobile gaming, most studios are chasing one breakout hit, which is inherently uncertain," said Spill Games co-founder and CEO Om Misra. “We took a different view from day one: build the underlying system first, and use it to repeatedly create and scale games with speed and discipline.

“Our results so far suggest that hit-making, done properly, is less about magic and more about method. This fundraise lets us scale that method - expanding our portfolio faster, backing promising titles with conviction, and continuing to deepen our technology advantage.”