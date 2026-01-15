Liquidnitro Games raises $19.1m to scale AI-driven live services platform 

The Hyderabad-based studio is scaling its AI-enabled game production and live services platform.

Hyderabad-based Liquidnitro Games has raised $19.1 million in a Series A round to scale its AI-enabled game production and live-service platform.

The company also plans to grow its team, strengthen its AI platform, and expand co-investment efforts, targeting high-growth markets including India, MENA, and Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2023, Liquidnitro operates as a production and live services partner for global publishers, combining an AI-powered platform with operational expertise and co-investment alongside partners.

The founding team includes former Electronic Arts studio director Sandeep Kowdley, senior development director Suresh Manthena, producer Arun Kunchala, and CFO Krishna Dhanekula.

Expansion plans

Northpoint Capital led the round, with participation from existing investor Nexus Venture Partners.

Liquidnitro said it plans to expand global partnerships, strengthen its presence in key international markets, and accelerate its global expansion efforts.

"By combining over a decade of experience running some of the world's biggest franchises, deep investments in our proprietary AI-powered platform, and capital we can deploy alongside partners, we've built a uniquely compelling value proposition for publishers navigating an increasingly challenging market," said Liquidnitro CEO and co-founder Sandeep Kowdley.

Liquidnitro chief product officer and co-founder Arun Kunchala commented: “Live Services has followed the same formula for years, and we're here to disrupt!

“We've been obsessively building our platform to power the next generation of games - unlocking deeper, richer, and more personalised experiences that players want to come back to."