PvX raises $10.5m as user acquisition financing scales

The company added $500m in new commitments within two quarters.

UA financing is emerging as a key alternative to traditional venture funding.

The firm plans to scale deal volume significantly heading into 2026.

PvX Partners has raised $10.5 million in a Series A round as the firm scales its cohort-based financing model for consumer apps.

The company will use the new funding to support team expansion and increase deal capacity as it looks to scale operations. Recent hires include head of legal Rohan Dang and CTO Mahesh Jadhav.

The company said it has now surpassed $750m in committed user acquisition financing as it continues to grow demand for non-dilutive growth capital in mobile gaming and app ecosystems.

Co-Founder and CEO Joe Wadakethalakal said the firm will also invest in enhancing its machine learning platform Lambda's predictive capabilities and product suite.

Expansion strategy

The round was led by T-Accelerate Capital, with participation from Z Venture Capital and Drive by DraftKings. It also received follow-on backing from existing investors Play Ventures and General Catalyst.

PvX previously reported $250m in committed UA financing in October, adding a further $500m over the following two quarters. As venture funding tightens, the company is positioning UA financing as a flexible alternative to equity dilution.

“This financing will support further enhancements to Lambda's predictive capabilities and our product suite, enabling PvX to improve performance and reliability as we service more consumer apps at scale,” said Wadakethalakal.

“Our deal flow continues to grow quarter over quarter, fueling ambitious goals for 2026.”