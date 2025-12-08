PvX crosses $250m in committed UA financing for mobile games and consumer apps

PvX says its model scales marketing budgets with performance while sharing downside risk.

A $4.7 million seed extension will help expand PvX’s SaaS tools and machine learning platform, PvX Lambda.

PvX reports rising demand for flexible growth capital tied directly to user acquisition performance.

Finance platform PvX has surpassed $250 million in committed user acquisition financing across 20 mobile games and consumer app companies.

PvX said its UA financing model provides non-dilutive, scalable marketing funds that let companies expand efficiently by increasing budgets as cohorts perform, while also sharing downside risk if they underdeliver.

The approach offers an alternative to equity dilution and traditional debt, which the firm claims addresses a long-standing financing gap for mobile gaming and consumer app businesses.

PvX has also raised a $4.7m seed extension, which will be used to expand its SaaS offerings, including further development of its proprietary machine learning platform PvX Lambda.

Continuous support

The seed extension was led by Z Venture Capital, with Drive by DraftKings participating alongside existing backers General Catalyst, Play Ventures, and Storyhouse Ventures.

General Catalyst also supplies the balance sheet for PvX’s UA financing commitments through its Customer Value Fund.

“Surpassing $250 million in commitments alongside this new round underscores the demand we’re seeing for financing that is both flexible and tied directly to growth,” said PvX co-founder and CEO Joe Wadakethalakal.

“This extension round allows us to continue investing in the tools our clients use to optimise ROAS and scale more effectively.

“Cohort financing has quickly become a preferred option for founders, allowing them to avoid equity dilution and rigid debt structures, giving them the ability to grow on their own terms.”