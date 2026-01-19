Turborilla secures $5m non-dilutive user acquisition funding to accelerate growth

Turborilla’s Mad Skills Motocross and Mad Skills BMX franchises have surpassed 200m downloads worldwide.

Metica led the funding through Metica Fuel, a performance-linked user acquisition financing product.

The deal is designed to help Turborilla scale acquisitions without giving up equity.

Swedish game studio Turborilla has secured a $5 million non-dilutive user acquisition funding facility.

The company marked its strongest financial month in more than three years last month, with the funding expected to support further growth.

Turborilla’s portfolio of games - including Mad Skills Motocross and Mad Skills BMX franchises - has achieved over 200m downloads on mobile.

Finance platform Metica led the round through Metica Fuel, its user acquisition funding product designed to help mobile studios scale growth through performance-linked financing.

Continuous growth

In June 2025, Turborilla appointed Kawlee veteran John Wright as CEO, with founder Tobias Andersson stepping back from the role to become a board member.

Wright took over leadership with a focus on guiding the studio into its next phase, drawing on nearly 15 years of experience in the games industry.

“We had our best financial month in over 3 years in December and this money will allow us to achieve even new heights," said Wright in a post.

He added: “I honestly can't express how happy I am knowing that after years of making successful games this company has still so much further to go, and partners like Metica see that and are willing to back us till the cows come home!"