Turborilla teams up with SX Global for a Mad Skills Motocross 3 crossover event

Players can enter a week-long contest to win VIP tickets to the South African GP.

A limited-time World Supercross-themed bike and gear bundle is available in-game.

The partnership lands ahead of the 2025 World Supercross season opener in Buenos Aires.

Swedish game studio Turborilla has partnered with FIM World Supercross Championship promoter SX Global for a crossover event in Mad Skills Motocross 3.

The collaboration debuts in MSM3's twelfth season titled House of Good Times, marking one of the first crossovers between the FIM World Supercross Championship and a mobile racing game.

From November 12th 2025, MSM3 players can enter a week-long contest for a chance to win two VIP tickets to the World Supercross South African GP in Cape Town, including flights and hotel.

Players can also buy a limited-time “Dominate the World” bundle in MSM3, which includes a World Supercross-branded bike and matching rider gear.

Bridging a gap

The collaboration launches ahead of the 2025 World Supercross Championship season opener in Buenos Aires on November 8th.

“We’re incredibly proud to announce our partnership with SX Global PTY LTD and bring the next level of authenticity to our games,” said Turborilla CEO John Wright.

“This collaboration bridges the gap between real-world racing and our digital motocross community, giving players an experience that truly reflects the passion and energy of the sport. It’s a massive milestone for Turborilla and for motocross fans everywhere.”

SX Global CCO Scott McCubbin commented: “We're excited about this partnership as a way to introduce new audiences to our championship and celebrate global dirt bike culture in a digital format.

“Partnering with Turborilla allows us to extend the reach of World Supercross beyond the stadium and into the hands of millions of players around the world.”