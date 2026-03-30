Sett raises $30m to scale AI-driven marketing automation platform

Founded in 2023, Sett focuses on automating the production and optimisation of marketing creatives across the full user acquisition pipeline.

Its platform can generate playable and video ads automatically while continuously managing campaign performance.

User acquisition remains one of the highest recurring costs for game studios, driving demand for automation tools.

Sett has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round to scale its AI-driven marketing automation platform.

As reported by CalcalisTech, the company plans to use the new capital to accelerate product development and expand globally, with ambitions to move beyond gaming into adjacent sectors such as fintech, mobile applications and e-commerce by the end of 2026.

Founded in 2023, Sett develops an AI agent–based platform designed to automate the production and optimisation of marketing content for game publishers.

The firm said its technology can generate data-driven creatives, including playable and video advertisements, while managing campaign performance across the full user acquisition pipeline.

Investor backing

The round was led by Greenfield Partners, with participation from existing investors F2 and Bessemer, bringing the company’s total funding to $57m.

The financing also included Ben Feder of Tirta Fund, former chief executive of Take-Two Interactive, signalling continued investor confidence in AI-native infrastructure targeting marketing operations.