Hot Five: Netflix vs Paramount in Warner Bros. deal, EasyWin lands $15m valuation, and Duolingo’s Genshin Impact crossover

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Netflix didn’t attribute any value to Warner Bros. Games business in $83bn mega deal

Netflix’s $82.7 billion deal for Warner Bros. didn’t attribute any value to its games division, according to Netflix co-CEO, president and director Gregory Peters.

"They’ve got great studios and great folks working there. So we think that there’s definitely an opportunity there. But just to be clear, we haven’t built that into our deal model," he explained.

2) AI-powered startup EasyWin lands $15m valuation at close of first seed round

Polish real-money startup EasyWin has closed its first seed round with a $15 million valuation.

Funding was raised from Velo Partners, Vladimir Nikolsky and various private angel investors, set to be used towards an expansion of EasyWin’s AI-backed engineering tools and product capabilities.

3) Duolingo taps Genshin Impact players with crossover rewards

Duolingo has launched an "unprecedented" collaboration with Genshin Impact, further leaning into the learning platform’s gamification.

The collab sees Genshin Impact’s Paimon, Tighnari and Cyno team up with Duolingo’s green owl Duo to cheer on learners in the app, with rewards to be earned for Genshin Impact players through engaging with the app.

4) Future of Warner Bros' games business on the line in Netflix-Paramount takeover war

Paramount Skydance has made a $108.4bn all-cash offer for Warner Bros. in a hostile bid following Netflix’s offer.

The Netflix deal was already accepted by Warner Bros. leadership, but it is still subject to regulatory approval.

5) How Mo.co used AI to test the player experience

At PGC Helsinki, Supercell data scientist Markus Ojala discussed using bots to test Mo.co before its launch.

Through "reinforcement learning", thousands of AI bots can test a game on a large scale, encountering exploits or unintended strategies along the way.