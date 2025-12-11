Netflix's $83bn Warner Bros. deal doesn't value games and why awards shows hate mobile | Week in Mobile Games podcast

Subscribe on your favourite podcast provider

PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple and news editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 76th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On this week’s show we take a look at:

Netflix and Paramount's battle to acquire Warner Bros.

Claims by the Netflix co-CEO that the streaming firm didn't attribute any value to Warner Bros. Games in the deal.

Duolingo's big Genshin Impact partnership.

The debate around mobile games recognition at awards shows like The Game Awards and the Baftas.

Industry veteran Michael Rubinelli's tips on how to navigate industry trends.

Why Starberry Games is going all-in on AI.

Plus chaos as Aaron's laptop dies and Craig scrambles to edit a coherent podcast together. This is not an episode to miss.

