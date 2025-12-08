Duolingo taps Genshin Impact players with crossover rewards

Genshin Impact players can earn Primogems by completing a crossover quest in Duolingo.

The collaboration event is available until December 30th, 2025.

Mobile learning platform and educational app Duolingo has launched a crossover quest featuring Genshin Impact characters.

This "unprecedented" collaboration sees Genshin Impact’s Paimon, Tighnari and Cyno team up with Duolingo’s green owl Duo to cheer on learners in the app. There are also rewards to be earned in Genshin Impact through engaging with Duolingo.

Playing for prizes

Starting today, users who complete Duolingo exercises for three consecutive days will receive in-game rewards like an exclusive Genshin Impact name card and avatar. Players can also earn a unique recipe and a redemption code of Primogems to spend in HoYoverse’s flagship by completing Duolingo’s three-day streak quest.

The campaign lasts three weeks, giving players until December 27th to begin the event and until December 30th to claim their reward code in Duolingo’s shop. Players will then have until January 31st to redeem their gems in Genshin Impact.

The collaboration comes as Duolingo continues to gamify, as evidenced by its acquisition of most of the NextBeat team, spun off from Supercell’s Space Ape.

In January, Pocket Gamer Connects will expand its reach beyond games with the launch of the Apps Business Summit, a new one-day event dedicated to the global app economy. It will take place at the Barbican on Day One of PGC London 2026 on January 19th, 2026.