More than 10 million Duolingo users have a 365-day streak

The app has 50m daily active users and achieved record player spending this January.

More than 10 million Duolingo users have a 365-day consecutive streak engaging with the app.

The learning platform has 50m daily active users in total, meaning around 20% are logging in every single day. The figure was revealed during a fireside chat with Simon Hade during Pocket Gamer Connects London in January.

Duolingo has become a key example of apps taking learnings from the games industry, leveraging the experience of veterans in the sector, as well as crossing over with popular games.

AppMagic estimates suggest that 2026 is shaping up to be an even stronger year. This January, Duolingo generated $88.9 million in gross user spending, a new monthly record for the app.

The platform typically sees spikes in December and January, with its previous record of $87.6m set in January 2025. Spend between those seasonal spikes has also gradually climbed year-over-year, resulting in a full decade of unimpeded growth.

Over the past decade, Duolingo has generated almost $2.9 billion based on estimated player spending between Google Play and the App Store. Its biggest market, the US, has contributed 42% of that sum, followed by the UK and Germany at 7% and 6% respectively.

With annual spending rising every year throughout that decade, earnings have grown from $581,000 in 2016 to $798.1m in 2025. Despite launching in 2012, notably the app didn’t introduce its paid subscription model until 2017.

Duolingo’s meteoric spending rise means that its record this January, $88.9m in a single month, surpassed any single year’s annual player spending pre-pandemic. 2019 came the closest at $76.1m over the course of 12 months, before spending further surged during the lockdowns.

Space Ape Games co-founder Simon Hade has been working with Duolingo since spinoff NextBeat's acquisition. He spoke on stage during Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 about the app’s growth, which you can view in the video below.

"If you can get 5% of your DAU coming back seven days in a row, you’re popping champagne," Hade said to put the 10m figure in context context.

"The goal is less about getting people coming back, it’s not about getting people to spend. It’s about people who are already locked in and want more - giving them more delightful and engaging experiences."

February 2026’s revenue is currently down compared to the first two weeks of January, but this follows a trend frequently observed in-app, possibly a reflection of Duolingo’s annual subscription tier.

