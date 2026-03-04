Industry, AI and everything in-between - Seven fabulous fireside chats from PGC London 2026
There's nothing like kicking the year off with a bang - and PGC London 2026, did just that. It's our flagship event and always brings together the pioneers, innovators, leaders and creators from across the global games ecosystem, for two days of discussion, debate, deal-making, networking and more.
If you couldn't make it - never fear. Our friends at HyprMX sat down with many of the people helping shape the future of games, from designers and developers to the policy makers and business leaders at the forefront of the mobile games world.
Tune in and hear from speakers including: Yodo1, Plarium, TutoToons, Tilting Point Madbox, Smartie Pants and X3M.
Watch and learn!
#1: Smartie Pants
Stanislav Iliev - co-founder and CEO of Smartie Pants
Vienna from HyprMX speaks to Iliev about the company's background and the ongoing evolution of monetisation across the global games marketplace, the likely impact of AI on the market and why merely 'good enough' is no longer good enough to compete effectively.
#2: Yodo1
Zdravka Dimitrova - Game Growth BD Manager
Dimitrova joins Lexi for a discussion which includes mythbusting some of the common misconceptions and assumptions around monetisation, the best place to place ads and the importance of making key decisions around a game's monetisation at the right time.
#3: X3M
Guido Farji, Co-founder & CEO, X3M
Farji sits down with Dylan for a fireside chat, which covers the incredible imbalance in the ad-landscape in the games ecosystem and how the games sector - the second largest in the world - is responding.
From the importance of transparency, to the impact of AI, it's deep dive into advertising in games in 2026 and beyond.
#4: Plarium
Dave Sigal, Ad Monetisation Manager, Plarium
Sigal and Dave look back on 2025 and discuss the year from a games perspective. From the growing acceptance and expertise of developers when it comes to integrating ads, to the 'secret sauce' Plarium uses to support games with long lifecycles, they explore the importance of everyone across the value chain 'speaking the same language'.
#5: TutoToons
Stefano Accossato - Head of Business Development, TotoToons
Lexi and Accossato discuss a range of topics across the mobile games sector, from how he came to join the industry, to the changes happening across ad monetisation, brand advertising and performance and marketing. The kids games market comes under scrutiny, with common misconceptions, challenges and partnership opportunities explored.
#6: Tilting Point
Asi Burak, Chief Business Officer, Tilting Point.
Vienna and Burak, discuss the ongoing evolution of the global games marketplace and why helping developers grow and developing strong partnerships keeps him energised and excited.
#7: Madbox
Maxime Demeure, Co-founder & CEO, Madbox
Vienna and Demeure talk about Madbox's focus on team culture and independence to maximise their contributions to the company's success as well as the value of the rapid iteration development process to the success of the company's Stickman Hook game.