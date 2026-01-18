Company Spotlight: Exmox
Company name:
Exmox GmbH
Date founded:
2015
Business type:
Limited company
Location:
Hamburg, Germany
Managing director:
Caglar Eger
Key staff:
- Caglar Eger
- Nicholas Bloom
- Steen Wasserberg
- Stuart Devereux
Number of employees:
About 130
Contact details:
Social media links:
App links:
Main areas of business:
- Rewarded user acquisition
- Loyalty platform
- Mobile game advertising
- Rewarded engagement
Elevator pitch:
We are a Hamburg-based user acquisition partner helping mobile games companies and brands across other industries scale and engage their audiences sustainably.
With over 130 experts, we go beyond traditional user acquisition by designing customised, multi-reward funnels that turn new players into loyal, long-term users.
Partners:
- Moon Active
- Rollic, Scopely
- Peak
- Paxie
- Innplay
- Papaya
- 37Games
- Zynga
- Bagelcode
- Scopely
- Playtika
- Superplay
- Burny Games
- Playrix
Highlights to date:
2026: empfohlen.de winner 'Top Online-Plattform 2026' from Computer Bild.
December 2025: AppsFlyer Performance Index, ranking third on Android and fourth on iOS in Global Casual Gaming, as well as eighth on Android across all categories worldwide, placing us ahead of every other rewarded network globally.
August 2025: Ranked as one of the top 10 ad network share-of-spend gainers in 2025 in Singular’s Eighth Edition Quarterly Trends Report.
April 2025: Ranked as a top media source in the seventh edition of the Singular ROI Index.
2025: Kununu 'Top Company Award 2025' and winner of the 2025 'Employer of the Future' award from Deutsches Innovationsinstitut für Nachhaltigkeit und Digitalisierung.
2025: Empfohlen.de winner 'Top Online-Plattform 2025' from Computer Bild.
2024: Kununu 'Top Company Award 2024' and winner of the 2024 'Employer of the Future' Award from Deutsches Innovationsinstitut für Nachhaltigkeit und Digitalisierung.