Xsolla's bold rebrand signals a new era for game developer events

Xsolla is making waves in the games industry, and it’s not just with its products; it’s with its identity.

As the game sector heads into a pivotal year, Xsolla arrives at Pocket Gamer Connects London with a refreshed brand that speaks volumes about the company’s vision for the future.

The December 2025 launch of its new branding isn’t merely cosmetic; it’s the foundation for a modernised visual system and a forward-looking strategy to redefine how developers interact with its services.

Traditionally, Xsolla’s presence at PGC London has relied on turnkey booth setups. This year, however, the company is taking a different approach.

PGC London is no longer just a stop on the event calendar; it’s a sandbox, a testing ground for creative ideas. The new brand represents Xsolla’s commitment to building all the things for the video game industry to help turn projects into successful businesses.

A new campaign means a new approach to events

What stands out about Xsolla’s new approach is its strategic alignment of events with audience focus. PGC London, for instance, is primarily mobile-focused, making it the perfect stage to showcase tools such as Xsolla Web Shop, mobile distribution solutions, payment solutions, and creator-focused monetisation features.

“Our refreshed brand identity reflects Xsolla’s ongoing mission to build all the things to create a successful gaming business.” Berkley Egenes

Later events, like DevGAMM and GDC, will cater to mixed mobile/PC and cross-platform audiences, respectively, demonstrating a thoughtful, tailored approach rather than a one-size-fits-all strategy.

This isn’t just about showcasing products, it’s about building relationships. Xsolla’s team is using the event to share lessons from working with thousands of developers worldwide, helping studios of all sizes launch, grow, distribute, and monetise their games. In an industry that’s increasingly complex and competitive, this commitment to developer success stands out.

Beyond a logo change

The rebrand is about more than visuals. The brand represents a commitment to building with clarity, consistency, and long-term partnerships.

“Our refreshed brand identity reflects Xsolla’s ongoing mission to build all the things to create a successful gaming business,” said Berkley Egenes, chief marketing and growth officer at Xsolla.

“As we head into PGC London, we’re building event experiences and opportunities for the community to collaborate, integrate, and build together. Our new visual identity provides unique opportunities to showcase partner successes and activate our commitment to the community in building all the things to help the video game industry grow and expand across platforms.”

For attendees at PGC London, this means hands-on experiences, insightful sessions such as “Unlocking Web Shops”, and the chance to learn directly from innovative mobile game developers. More than just a booth, Xsolla’s presence promises a glimpse of what developer-centric events can, and should, look like in 2026.

In an industry flooded with platforms and services, Xsolla is looking to evolve how developers experience conferences, turning them from transactional showcases into collaborative, insightful spaces where the future of the gaming business is built.

Xsolla will be demonstrating its new visual identity at PGC London on the second floor of The Brewery.

Developers and studios can stop by to meet up with their team to learn from the experience working with thousands of developers for mobile, PC and web games to launch, grow and win in the coming year.

From digital item monetisation to game distribution and sales, Xsolla is committed to building the tools and services to help developers of all sizes and genres to build a successful business.

Meet up with the team at their booth T02 on the second floor of The Brewery and check out their sponsored track of Unlocking Web Shops with two key, must-experience sessions to hear from some of the most innovative mobile game developers in the industry on how they leverage their web shop experience to market and grow by focusing on their direct-to-consumer relationship.

Check out more from Xsolla during the week and book a meeting here.