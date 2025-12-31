Company Spotlight: Goplay
Company name:
Goplay
Date Founded:
2018
Business type:
Free-to-use mobile games service provider.
Location:
Nashville TN, USA
Managing Director:
Key staff:
Jason Michas, Co-Founder & Head of Technology
Number of employees:
Three
Contact Details:
Website: https://goplay.io
Email: luke@goplay.io
Book a discovery call: https://calendly.com/goplay/30min
Main area of business:
Goplay is a mobile technology platform for F2P mobile game developers and publishers.
Elevator pitch:
Goplay is a platform that turns players’ physical activity into in-game currency, creating a new motivation and monetisation loop for mobile games. When a game partners with Goplay, its in-game currency offers are listed inside the Goplay app.
Players walk, earn GoBits, and redeem them in Goplay to either exchange GoBits for in-game currency or pay for part of the cost of those offers. The result is a re-engagement engine and a new revenue-share channel that leverages earned-effort psychology to convert non-spenders into spenders.
Partners:
Goplay is currently preparing for its first partner game integration. (No partners have been publicly announced.)
Highlights to date:
Goplay is a Beamable Services Partner
Greatest achievement so far:
Proving out a new motivation loop - turning physical activity into meaningful in-game purchasing power.
Available on Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Tell us something about you that nobody really knows:
I designed the product that holds the single day selling record (units sold in 24 hours) on QVC (TV Retail).