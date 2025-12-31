Company Spotlight: Goplay

Goplay is a platform that turns players’ physical activity into in-game currency, creating a new motivation and monetisation loop for mobile games. When a game partners with Goplay, its in-game currency offers are listed inside the Goplay app.

Players walk, earn GoBits, and redeem them in Goplay to either exchange GoBits for in-game currency or pay for part of the cost of those offers. The result is a re-engagement engine and a new revenue-share channel that leverages earned-effort psychology to convert non-spenders into spenders.