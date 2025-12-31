Menu PocketGamer.biz
Company Spotlight: Goplay

Find out more about the mobile technology platform for F2P mobile game developers and publishers
Guest Author (Sponsored)
By Guest Author (Sponsored)
Company name:

Goplay

Date Founded:

2018

Business type:

Free-to-use mobile games service provider.

Location:

Nashville TN, USA

Managing Director

Luke Michas

Key staff:

Jason Michas, Co-Founder & Head of Technology

Number of employees:

Three

Contact Details:

Website: https://goplay.io

Email: luke@goplay.io

Book a discovery call: https://calendly.com/goplay/30min

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goplay-io

Main area of business:

Goplay is a mobile technology platform for F2P mobile game developers and publishers. 

Elevator pitch:

Goplay is a platform that turns players’ physical activity into in-game currency, creating a new motivation and monetisation loop for mobile games. When a game partners with Goplay, its in-game currency offers are listed inside the Goplay app.

Players walk, earn GoBits, and redeem them in Goplay to either exchange GoBits for in-game currency or pay for part of the cost of those offers. The result is a re-engagement engine and a new revenue-share channel that leverages earned-effort psychology to convert non-spenders into spenders.

Partners:

Goplay is currently preparing for its first partner game integration. (No partners have been publicly announced.)

Highlights to date:

Goplay is a Beamable Services Partner

Greatest achievement so far:

Proving out a new motivation loop - turning physical activity into meaningful in-game purchasing power.

Available on Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Tell us something about you that nobody really knows:

I designed the product that holds the single day selling record (units sold in 24 hours) on QVC (TV Retail).

