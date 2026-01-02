Company Spotlight: Fluent

Company name:

Fluent, Inc.

Date founded:

2010

Business type:

Solutions Provider

Location:

New York. NY

Key staff:

Co-founder and chief customer officer, Matthew Conlin

Co-founder and chief strategy officer, Ryan Schulke

EVP, GM of performance revenue, Steve Green

Number of employees:

200

Contact details:

Fluent contact form

Social media links:

LinkedIn

Key app:

Playful Rewards

App link:

www.playfulrewards.com

Main areas of business:

Customer acquisition, performance marketing, publisher monetisation

Elevator pitch:

Fluent helps mobile game studios acquire high-value players through exclusive audiences they can’t reach anywhere else. Unlock incremental users while maximising ROAS, progression, and retention.

With one buy, studios tap into both our Rewarded Marketplace and exclusive Commerce Media network for maximum impact. Learn more on the Fluent website.

Partners:

Scopely, Superplay, Papaya Gaming, Playtika, Moon Active, Playrix.

Highlights to date:

For the last 15 years of operating Fluent has been on the Appsflyer Performance Index for casual gaming on both iOS and Android.

Greatest achievement so far:

Since inception, Fluent has leveraged its UA platform to help dozens of app developers and brands alike raise capital, exit or reach new heights, thanks to our ability to deliver high quality new users at scale.

Tell us something about you that nobody really knows:

Fluent launched its first mobile ad-serving product, MobFlow, in 2012 and named it after the world-renowned hip-hop duo Mobb Deep. We even threw a launch party at SXSW that year and had Mobb Deep perform in front of a packed crowd.