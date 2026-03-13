From large language models to learning languages - Seven more fabulous fireside chats from PGC London 2026
PGC London 2026 set a real benchmark for the year. It's our flagship event and brings together the pioneers, innovators, leaders and creators from across the global games market, for two days of discussion, debate, deal-making, networking and more.
Our friends at HyprMX sat down with many of the people at the event, who are helping shape the future of games, from designers and developers to the policy makers and business leaders at the forefront of the mobile games world.
Tune in and hear from speakers including: Duolingo, 52 Entertainment, Finz Games, Studio Atelico, Zaibatsu Interactive, and TapNation.
Watch and learn!
#1: Duolingo
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Duolingo - Simon Hade, New Subjects and Osman Mansur, Senior Product Manager.
Vienna talks to Simon and Osman about Duolingo's approach to teaching languages and the real second-to-second 'core loops' that keep players engaged with learning.
#2: 52 Entertainment
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52 Entertainment - Vincent Tessier, Chief Marketing Officer.
Vienna and Vincent discuss the value of building strong monetisation strategies - and why player attention can be more valuable than impressions when it comes to mobile gaming.
#3: Finz Games
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Finz Games - Abdus Samad, Co-founder.
Vienna and Abdus sit down to explore the changing face of the global mobile games market, his interest in data and analytics, and the value of really understanding your players' behaviour.
#4: Studio Atelico
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Ennio De Nucci - Co-founder and Game Design Director.
Vienna and Ennio discuss the studio's focus on making games that use generative AI, rather than using generative AI to make games and why small language models running 'on device' might be a new opportunity for mobile games.
#5: Zaibatsu Interactive
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Zaibatsu Interactive - Jussi Ultima, Co-founder & CEO.
Vienna and Jussi discuss the basis of successful co-development relationships, why communication within and across development teams is the key to completing complex projects and why identifying decision makers early can be the difference between failure and progress.
#6: TapNation
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TapNation - Vincent Février, Chief Marketing Officer.
Lexi and Vincent talk about his journey in videogames, before exploring common misunderstandings about the mobile games market and the changing strategies required to stay relevant in the rapidly evolving world of games.