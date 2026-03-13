From large language models to learning languages - Seven more fabulous fireside chats from PGC London 2026

PGC London 2026 set a real benchmark for the year. It's our flagship event and brings together the pioneers, innovators, leaders and creators from across the global games market, for two days of discussion, debate, deal-making, networking and more.

Our friends at HyprMX sat down with many of the people at the event, who are helping shape the future of games, from designers and developers to the policy makers and business leaders at the forefront of the mobile games world.

Tune in and hear from speakers including: Duolingo, 52 Entertainment, Finz Games, Studio Atelico, Zaibatsu Interactive, and TapNation.

Watch and learn!