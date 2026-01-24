Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 unwrapped | Week in Mobile Games podcast

Subscribe on your favourite podcast provider

PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple and news editor Aaron Astle discuss insights and takeaways from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 on the 80th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On this week’s show we take a look at:

Games industry optimism for 2026 and beyond.

The state of the UK games industry and the historical lack of government support.

The direct-to-consumer revolution (again).

User acquisition challenges.

The AI movement.

And more!

You can check out our article here for more analysis and takeaways from our time at PGC London.

