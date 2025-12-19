Duolingo headlines the Apps Business Summit in London on January 19th

World leading language app Duolingo confirmed as speaker at inaugural Apps Business Summit in London, January 19th.

One of the world’s most loved and successful language learning apps, Duolingo, is joining the first Apps Business Summit in London on January 19th, 2026.

Boasting over 50 million daily active users, 10 million of whom have a daily login streak of more than 365 days, Duolingo is the prime example of how the best practices from games and apps can combine into a user-focused superpower.

Strongly influenced by the reward strategies seen in mobile games, Duolingo’s product design is constantly evolving, driving global growth through skill-based progression systems, day streaks, weekly leagues, and its trademark mascot owl, Duo, and a whole range of characters to support sustained engagement and retention.

As one of the biggest global apps adopting gamification strategies, Duolingo plays a significant role in the global apps economy. Earlier in 2025, the company acqui-hired a majority of the NextBeat team, the London-based spin-off studio from Supercell’s Space Ape, including Simon Hade. Coming off a recent launch of crossover quests featuring characters from mobile/PC action RPG Genshin Impact, it continues to prove the power of cross-sector integration to reach a culturally and age diverse audience.

The Apps Business Summit takes place alongside PG Connects London, the UK’s biggest games industry event, hosted on January 19th and 20th. Running on the first event day, Monday 19th, the summit brings together global experts from the app and games industries for future-looking conversations focusing on new growth strategies based on gamification, user acquisition, monetisation, and engagement.

Duolingo’s Simon Hade and Nicoll Hunt will give four talks where they share the secret sauce behind the world leading app, and why the company is working more closely with the games industry.

They join an already impressive lineup of speakers sharing their expertise, including names like Booking.com, Aurion11, Sofascore, EHVM Capital, Kowalski & Company, and more.

Sign up to PG Connects London today to join the Apps Business Summit.