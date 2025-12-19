Learn from Duolingo and Booking.com's expertise for new growth strategies in the global apps economy

The Apps Business Summit brings together experts from mobile apps including Duolingo and Booking.com with games to explore the next wave of growth.

A partner event to Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026, the one-day summit takes place January 19th at the Barbican Centre.

Mobile apps and games are already integrating with and learning from each other.

As these sectors increasingly overlap, the Apps Business Summit on January 19th brings together global experts and companies like Duolingo, Booking.com, Tiktok and more, from the global app and games industries to unpack shared challenges, solutions and emerging opportunities.

Primarily focusing on new growth strategies revolving around gamification, user acquisition, monetisation, and engagement, the conversations aim to highlight how each industry can learn and benefit from the other’s experience.

Taking place alongside the UK’s biggest games industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects London, the one-day summit is hosted at the iconic arts and performance venue Barbican Centre.

Four essential content tracks

Gain insight through four focused tracks, each highlighting the essentials for succeeding in the mobile apps industry. From day-to-day knowhow in monetisation to broader industry trends. From how to build and launch a superior app to shared learnings in acquisition, retention and growth.

Meet multiple expert speakers from companies like Duolingo, Tiktok, Aurion11, Sofascore, EHVM Capital, Kowalski & Company, Booking.com, Mistplay, Web2wave and more, offering talks and panels super-charging your app business with new strategies inspired by games and their makers.

Apps Business Summit speakers

The Apps Business Summit is a dedicated partner event of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026, which takes place on January 19th and 20th. Access to the summit is included in a regular conference ticket. Book yours at Mid Term rates today, saving you up to £100 if booked before midnight, December 18th.

PG Connects London 2026 benefits

Connecting you with key companies, hubs and delegates from the global game and apps ecosystem, PG Connects London is the UK’s biggest, most essential games industry event. Come network, pitch, discover and learn in London - one of the world’s foremost fintech hubs - setting your business up for the ultimate start to the coming year.

Connect with delegates across mobile, PC, console, XR, AI, web3, transmedia, global apps and more.

Meet companies including Supercell, EA, Google, Stillfront, Epic Games, Meta, Scopely, Com2uS, Snapchat, CD Projekt Red, Wargaming, Xsolla, King, Rovio, Twitch and 1,200+ more.

Stay ahead of the curve with expert insight from 290+ speakers from a community made up of 68% game makers, including C-level leaders, publishers/investors/platforms, and indie studios.

Amplify your brand visibility before a global games industry audience.

Benefit from our largest fringe event programme connecting developers, publishers and investors, game makers and press, recruiters and job seekers and much more.

Secure your ticket today and save up to £160 with current Mid Term pricing.